Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Breaking Down Options On The O-Line

Nov 08, 2018 at 09:40 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag-Breaking-Down-Options-On-The-O-Line-hero

Why does it seem that the Cowboys organization is so resistant to moving La'el Collins from right tackle to guard when he started out as a guard here? At times he seems slow footed but I think he could perform well at guard. - TOLLY JAMES JR. / KILLEEN, TX

Bryan: I believe you're more tired of seeing Connor Williams than you're really believing that La'el Collins is slow footed? Besides, why would you want a slow footed guard as much as they want to get their guys in space? Now if you told me that I would like to see Collins inside due to his power I wouldn't be opposed to that. Regardless who plays guard in this game against the Eagles it is going to be a difficult matchup. They're very good inside with Fletcher Cox and Haloti Ngata and it reminds me of what we saw in Washington.

Rob: They've invested two years in moving Collins there and it seems they want to see it through. Collins showed at the end of 2017 that he could be a high-level tackle, and now new position coach Marc Colombo is bringing back a familiar approach to the entire group. That should help him settle in.

---

With Connor Williams now hurt and Travis Frederick already on IR, how come we haven't heard Cam Fleming's name in the mix for possible solutions? I know he's a tackle, but would sliding Collins back to guard and playing Fleming in at tackle for a game or two until Williams is ready to come back give you a stronger line and a better chance of winning than playing Adam Redmond or Xavier Su'a-Filo? - PATRIC SHERMAN / OAKLAND, ME

Bryan: I don't disagree here at all. When Dak Prescott has trouble throwing the ball it's generally when the front of the pocket is poor. Redmond and Williams would be similar strength wise, where Su'a-Filo is not as athletic. Collins would give you both inside. As for Fleming, playing tackle would be a good option, but there have been times where he hasn't been as good as he was in New England and that is likely weighing on them to make that call.

Rob: Jason Garrett didn't exactly rule out anything, but typically the Cowboys haven't tried to change two spots at once on the offensive line. Continuity and communication are so important there, and as I mentioned above, seems like they want Collins to stay where he is. I see your point, though. Fleming has as much experience as any reserve they've got.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason?

news

Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?

Could there be a change of philosophy in the Cowboys' front office? Should there be if they want to get over the top?

news

Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Ezekiel Elliott Back in 2023?

I know he's a fan favorite and popular among teammates, but given his salary and the decrease in his production last season, is this the right move?

news

Mailbag: Has Window Closed on Cowboys?

Do you think the Cowboys' window of opportunity has closed? I fully expect them to be an even better team in 2023. Why so much negativity?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on Biadasz, Pro Bowl Format?

It was nice to see Tyler Biadasz get a little recognition with a Pro Bowl invite? Also, what are your thoughts on this new Pro Bowl format?

news

Mailbag: Most Important New Coaching Hire?

There are several key assistant coaching positions to now fill. Which do you think are the most important to the Cowboys' future success?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Far Away From Elite Teams?

After watching the NFC and AFC Championship Games, how far away from the Super Bowl are the Cowboys compared to teams like the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals?

news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys Really Need an OC Change?

The team got rid of its offensive coordinator, who immediately found another job. Was Kellen Moore simply a scapegoat?

news

Mailbag: What Made Dan Quinn Stay Again?

Last year, I was surprised Dan Quinn decided to come back. But this year, after the season we just had on defense, I'm truly shocked. Why do you think Quinn wants to be here more than getting back to a head coach?

news

Mailbag: Did Tyler Smith Get Overlooked For ROY?

Do you think Tyler Smith should've been a finalist based off what he did playing left tackle and guard back and forth all year?

news

Mailbag: Should This Tackle Be Banned?

Do you think the competition committee will look into the type of tackle that sidelined Tony Pollard this past Sunday?

Advertising