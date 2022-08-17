Mailbag: Breakout Season For Noah Brown?

First, I'm a big Noah Brown fan. Reliable blocker and big special team contributor. However, he is showing much more than a mere role player. According to the constant reports of his elevated wide receiver play, he has the potential to step in as the viable WR3 role. But is this showing a mirage? — JOHN WALKER / LAGO VISTA, TX

Rob: The Cowboys don't seem to think it's a "mirage." Brown was rested against the Broncos last Saturday, a sign that he's considered a starter, at least while Michael Gallup and James Washington are out. You're right, Brown has largely been a blocker for the run game since 2017, but this year he does look leaner and quicker, and it showed up in Oxnard and the first joint practice. I'm interested to see where it goes from here. Who knows, maybe he's found something and flipping a switch, sort of like Miles Austin did his fourth year in the league.