Mailbag: Building on the Offensive Play-Calling?

Recently, Emmitt Smith said that with the previous offense there was no rhythm to the play-calling and that the Cowboys weren't building on anything. Emmitt said, "There was nothing that established this that made sense to play off of that." Can you explain more what he meant? I remember Norv Turner's play calling. He was always setting up the next play. Do you agree? And will we see that again with Mike McCarthy calling plays now? – Mark Nitroy/Lancaster, PA

Nick: Play-calling is like playing pool. The best ones know how to play 2-3 shots ahead, or in this case, two or three plays. But it's easier said than done, because you do have to make the shot to keep going. Same with play-calling, having a rhythm is nice, but you better have some success on the first play. And that's the ironic part about Emmitt making those statements. He played on a team that could pretty much get 2-3 yards every time they wanted to, because of their ability to run the ball with him and behind that line. They had "bread-and-butter" plays that we don't really see with the Cowboys right now. But yes, you can set up one play with another. And I think Kellen actually did a decent job of that. But ultimately, now we'll see what Mike can do.