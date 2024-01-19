Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?

I'm old enough to remember when the Don Meredith, Bob Hayes, Bob Lilly, Mel Renfro, et al Cowboys earned the nickname "Next Year's Champions" for their string of playoff losses. Tex Schramm and Tom Landry were able to keep the core of that team intact until they were able to reverse those fortunes. This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see? – Russell White/Orange City, FL

Nick Eatman: Obviously, it's not possible to do it the same as those days because like you said, there is a salary cap and the better your team is, the more attractive they are in free agency with other clubs. But in terms of superstars, yeah I think the Cowboys can keep Dak, CeeDee, Micah, Diggs and most of the O-line. They've got other guys locked up at the safety position as well. But the key is going to be to continue to draft at a high level. I say that, knowing that the 2023 class really didn't produce much at all. But this team has to get more of the DaRon Bland types of players - stealing Pro Bowl talent in the fifth round, or a Brandon Aubrey from the USFL. You have to find a way to get cheaper superstars to go along with the guys you have to pay.