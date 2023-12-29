Mailbag: Can Cowboys match physicalness?

We've seen the Cowboys struggle against really physical teams (49ers, Bills) and now here come the Lions. How can they match that kind of physical intensity, especially in the playoffs? Is it a mindset, a case of want-to? Or is it simply the type of players Dallas has and it's up to Mike McCarthy and his staff to work around any possible limitations when it comes to being physical? – Adrian Reynolds/Charlotte, NC

Nick Eatman:This is a tough question because on one hand, I don't think you can just automatically turn into something that you aren't. No, the Cowboys aren't the most physically dominant team and that's how they've won a lot of games this year. But it doesn't mean they can't play with a physical nature to them. Plus, if a team like the Lions are trying to run you over, it doesn't mean they have to allow it. Sure, the Cowboys will be tested to stop the run against a Lions offensive line that prides itself in power football. But the Cowboys are going to have to sell out in run support, which of course, will leave them vulnerable to some big passing plays. But considering the options, they must figure out how to stop the run and put the ball into Jared Goff's hands.