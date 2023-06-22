Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023? 

Before Neville Gallimore dislocated his elbow in 2021, he performed at a pretty high level. Following his injury, his production dropped significantly. After another year of rehab and getting healthy, do you see him returning to his pre-injury performance level, similar to Michael Gallup? With the drafting of Mazi Smith, Chauncey Golston playing well inside last season and even Isaac Alarcón being moved to defensive tackle is Gallimore on thin ice? – Steve Stroup/Farmington, MO

Nick Eatman: There are two things I'm pretty sure of regarding this situation. No, 1, Gallimore has the ability to be a beast. Now, he doesn't always play to that level, but most players don't. That's what separates the elite players with the good players. They all have the ability to be dominant, but the ones that do it regularly are the ones that get all the accolades. We've seen Gallimore play like that in the past and he just has to get there with consistency. Now, for my No. 2 point, never underestimate the power of a contract year. This is the fourth season for Gallimore, and he definitely knows they traded for Hankins, re-signed Hankins and then drafted Mazi Smith. If that's not eye-opening for him, Bohanna, Odighizuwa and everyone else, then they're not paying attention. But I bet they are and I bet Gallimore comes out with a really good training camp.