Mailbag: Can Injured Get Back in Two Weeks?

Nick: We'll see about that but my gut says probably not. The guys who were just banged up and held out for precautionary reasons will probably be back against the Packers. But this team has some injuries that will probably need a few weeks to heal. For guys like Ezekiel Elliott and Noah Brown, I got the feeling they could've played if the game was later in the season and there wasn't a bye week to follow. That bye week is too good to pass up for players that could get the two weeks off. But without naming names, I do expect about 2-3 players, maybe more, to still be sidelined for the Packers on Nov. 13.

Kurt: You can bet that everyone who is hurt will be back. By this point in the season, just about every player is taking the field with some degree of ache or pain. But in regards to who is actually injured, things at least appear to be improving. According to Fox Sports' "Banged Up Score" metric, the Cowboys went from one of the healthiest teams in the league to one of the least based solely on the number of starters who did not play against Chicago. But while Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Malik Hooker (hamstring) and Noah Brown (foot) did not practice at all in the week leading up to the Bears game, given that they will have had three weeks to rest and recover before the Cowboys face the Packers, it would seem likely they'll be ready to go. Of course, the Cowboys had several more players get banged up in the win over Chicago, but other than linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), they all managed to return to action before the day was done. Throw in James Washington (foot), who is expected to make his debut soon, and the Cowboys could come out of this much-needed break in pretty good shape, health-wise.