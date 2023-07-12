Mailbag: Can This Offensive Line Be Elite?

Can the Cowboys have an elite offensive line as configured right now? The line has flexibility, but does it strike fear in other teams? – Carl Dorsey/Marshall, TX

Nick Harris: Staying healthy is always the wild card when this question has been presented over the course of the last decade. With two surefire Hall of Famers on the offensive line along with one of the best young talents in the league in Tyler Smith making a big impact, there should be quite a bit of fear in opposing defensive lines when lining up against Dallas. But if even one is off the field due to injury, things get thrown into disarray. Terence Steele has even proved in his time on the field that he can be reliable and Tyler Biadasz has been acceptable in his time manning down the center position. If all five can be reliable from an injury standpoint, there is no reason why you wouldn't be able to call this group up front elite.

Nick Eatman: Big difference between "can" and "will." Obviously, we won't really know that until we get later in the season and let's see the health of these tackles - Steele and Tyron Smith. But "can" they be elite again? They can, if Tyron Smith can somehow stay relatively healthy. He doesn't have to be perfect - not sure he'll ever be that again in his career - but he's still pretty good even when he's banged up. Also, if Steele can make a full recovery, that is a big step in the right direction. I think Tyler Smith is ready to become a star and I still think left guard is his best spot because of his unreal strength. I can't wait to see him and Mazi Smith battle in the 1-on-1 drills at camp. Things have to go right, something that didn't really happen a lot last year, but yes, this O-line has potential to be really good again.