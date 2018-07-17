Mailbag: Candidates For Final Roster Spot?

Is there any indication of how Charles Tapper is doing health-wise right now? I'm excited about what his athleticism could bring to this defense, but is there any indication the injuries have taken some of that away? - LANDON CABELL

Bryan:I have a lot of hope of Tapper. I'd love for him to have a camp where he is injury free. There is so much talent there but bad luck has taken games away from him. If completely healthy he has a chance to help this club in a big way. If he gets injured again, he knows this is the end for his time here.