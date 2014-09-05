Mailbag: Chances Of Scandrick Returning Early?



JIM WHATLEY

HENDERSON, TX

With several key players out and others playing for the first time this Sunday, how do you expect the defense to perform the first part of the season?

Bryan: I am sorry if I sound like a broken record but until this team figures out how they are going to generate a pass rush there are going to be problems. I would like to believe that Henry Melton is going to play like he did in 2012 and George Selvie is going to be that player we saw last season but there are just too many unknowns. I do believe that Rolando McClain will help in the running game as will Church and Wilcox when they play down in the box but this lack of pass rush has me concerned for not just the first part of the season entire year.

David: I've seen a month worth of practices that say this defense is going to struggle, and I'm going to need to see otherwise before I believe it. As of right now, the best cornerback from 2013 is missing for a month, and the defensive linemen expected to make an impact have been hurt for the last month or more. I'm expecting more of what we saw last season, but I'm willing to eat crow if this defense manages to step up.

DAVE MASON

NEW RINGGOLD, PA

I just read there may be some changes coming that may impact the suspensions of Wes Welker and Josh Gordon. Would this change also shorten or eliminate the suspension for Orlando Scandrick?

Bryan: If Jerry Jones doesn't have an idea how this is going to play out then I believe that I don't have much of an understanding what the result will be either. Talking with Jason Garrett he did mention if there was a change in the policy that Scandrick would be ready to go – no problem.