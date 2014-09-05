 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Chances Of Scandrick Returning Early?

Sep 05, 2014 at 12:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten plays in a game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 13, 2009 in Tampa Bay, Florida. Cowboys win 34-21 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
JIM WHATLEY
HENDERSON, TX
With several key players out and others playing for the first time this Sunday, how do you expect the defense to perform the first part of the season?

Bryan: I am sorry if I sound like a broken record but until this team figures out how they are going to generate a pass rush there are going to be problems. I would like to believe that Henry Melton is going to play like he did in 2012 and George Selvie is going to be that player we saw last season but there are just too many unknowns. I do believe that Rolando McClain will help in the running game as will Church and Wilcox when they play down in the box but this lack of pass rush has me concerned for not just the first part of the season entire year.

David: I've seen a month worth of practices that say this defense is going to struggle, and I'm going to need to see otherwise before I believe it. As of right now, the best cornerback from 2013 is missing for a month, and the defensive linemen expected to make an impact have been hurt for the last month or more. I'm expecting more of what we saw last season, but I'm willing to eat crow if this defense manages to step up.

DAVE MASON
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
[embedded_ad] I just read there may be some changes coming that may impact the suspensions of Wes Welker and Josh Gordon. Would this change also shorten or eliminate the suspension for Orlando Scandrick?

Bryan: If Jerry Jones doesn't have an idea how this is going to play out then I believe that I don't have much of an understanding what the result will be either. Talking with Jason Garrett he did mention if there was a change in the policy that Scandrick would be ready to go – no problem.

David: I'd be pretty surprised if this all goes down quickly enough to get Scandrick onto the field in time for the 49ers game, but crazier things have happened. It seems like it's up in the air right now, but it's something we'll have to keep an eye on. My gut feeling is that if the policy changes, Scandrick won't be available until Week 2 at the earliest.

