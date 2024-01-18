Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?

In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change? They struggle to get the job done when playing from behind. – Kevin Titus/Billings, MT

Nick Eatman:There seems to be some kind of change coming on the defensive side, especially with Dan Quinn interviewing for so many different jobs. But even if he returns to the DC role, the Cowboys have clean up the run defense, first and foremost. And they tried to address it in the draft with Mazi Smith, but he rarely played. Johnathan Hankins helps the team when he's in there, but he's not the savior either. It's the D-line, the linebackers and just the overall mentality that stopping the run has to be a priority. It seems like the idea of playing undersized linebackers, who are really safeties, is to protect themselves in the nickel and dime packages against the pass. But too many times we saw running offenses just attack the second level because they knew they could get a mismatch. And if you can't ever stop the run, you'll never play dime anyway. So, for me, it's a philosophy that has to change in stopping the run first and getting bigger, stronger players in positions to do so.