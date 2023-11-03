Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? What needs to change in order for this team to really contend? – Thomas Narro/Arlington, MA

Nick Eatman: They have to be a little more balanced, one would think. Seven games is not a small sample size but there's still 10 more to go. What we haven't seen so far is a game in which the Cowboys have the ball in the fourth quarter and need to run the ball to run out the clock. When that happens, it's probably going to be tough. This offense hasn't run the ball well when the option is 50-50. When defenses know they want to run, it's going to be tougher. So that has to change for the Cowboys to grind out some wins here later in the season. It's hard to argue with a lot of things on the defense but we've already seen a team rip off 222 rushing yards in a game so we know it's something that could come to bite them again. Running the ball and stopping the run. Always a must.