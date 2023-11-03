Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Changes-needed-to-beat-top-teams-hero

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? What needs to change in order for this team to really contend?Thomas Narro/Arlington, MA

Nick Eatman: They have to be a little more balanced, one would think. Seven games is not a small sample size but there's still 10 more to go. What we haven't seen so far is a game in which the Cowboys have the ball in the fourth quarter and need to run the ball to run out the clock. When that happens, it's probably going to be tough. This offense hasn't run the ball well when the option is 50-50. When defenses know they want to run, it's going to be tougher. So that has to change for the Cowboys to grind out some wins here later in the season. It's hard to argue with a lot of things on the defense but we've already seen a team rip off 222 rushing yards in a game so we know it's something that could come to bite them again. Running the ball and stopping the run. Always a must.

Patrik: This is going to sound weird to some, but there are times to establish the run and there are times to establish the pass first to then set up the run. The latter is a more viable plan against an Eagles' defensive front that is flat-out monstrous, while their secondary has given up plenty of big plays this season. My plan would be to attack the secondary outright, not unlike what was done against the Rams. And while the Cowboys were nearly flawless against LA in Week 8, they deleted a KaVontae Turpin return for a TD with a penalty and I aim at that to say the following: do not commit unnecessary penalties against the Eagles, in Philadelphia, no less, or they'll make you pay; and that includes pre-snap penalties such as lining up offsides. The rushing attack will eventually reach its top form, I do beiieve, but there's no point in rushing it, especially if the passing attack can remain dominant. In the end, all told, it'll come down to execution for the Cowboys — the biggest thing that keeps them from being viewed as the best in the NFC.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?

After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
news

Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?

I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline? 
news

Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?

Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons? 
news

Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
news

Mailbag: How to improve yards per carry?

The running game is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. It's been more than a decade since they've finished under four yards. Is this an offensive line issue or a running back issue? And what's the fix?
news

Mailbag: Texas Coast offense after six games?

Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul? 
news

Mailbag: Concern with this year's draft class?

Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall? 
news

Mailbag: Where are the tight ends this year?

In previous seasons, the tight end was a major security blanket. You need four yards? The tight end gets you five. Dalton Schultz. Jason Witten. Last year it was the four tight ends. Where are they this year? Is it scheme?
news

Mailbag: What's the answer to penalty problems?

There cannot be a Cowboys fan anywhere that is not tired of the abundance of penalties every game. What's the answer? Threats of decreased playing time? Monetary penalties?
news

Mailbag: Why is offensive line struggling?

With two potential Hall of famers in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele considered above average linemen and a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Biadasz, why does the offensive line seem to be struggling?
news

Mailbag: Will we see Prescott run more now?

Do you think Monday night's victory might mean that we could see more of that from Dak? Or do you think we will only get a more run-willing Dak when strictly needed? Why?
Advertising