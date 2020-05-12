Mailbag

Presented by

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 08:00 AM

Mailbag: Changes To The Offense This Year?

DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag-Changes-To-The-Offense-This-Year-hero
AP Photo/Scott Boehm

What major differences will there be between Mike McCarthy's offensive style and what we have seen from Jason Garrett's offense? —JOHN FORE / SAN MARCOS, TX

Nick: Good question and hopefully we'll find out soon enough. I think you can have a philosophy all day long, but at the end of the day, it's about the players. And don't forget that McCarthy had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as his two quarterbacks in Green Bay. So what worked there, might not work here. I do think he likes to spread the offense out more than Garrett. You shouldn't see as much "13" personnel with the three-tight end sets. I think it'll be spread to use the width of the field more than we've seen with Garrett. But don't think he's going to abandon the running game.

David: It's a great question for a variety of reasons. Firstly, because the Cowboys' offense has been heavily influenced by Scott Linehan and then Kellen Moore in the years since Garrett surrendered play calling duties. Secondly, because Mike McCarthy has vowed to mesh his preferences with what Moore has already put in place. We know McCarthy is a West Coast Offense disciple, which means a ton of focus on timing and shorter runs, rather than an over-reliance on the vertical passing game. Does that mean Dallas is going to overhaul what already worked last year? I doubt it. But I would expect we'll notice the difference. Hopefully, with three Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in the lineup, McCarthy helps the Cowboys get away from that 1995, ground-and-pound mentality.

With an altered offseason schedule, how do you think the team will evaluate the rookies, especially the undrafted free agent signings? —JON JOHNSTON / NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Nick: I'm sure the coaches and front-office personnel would say there will be no big difference in the evaluation process. But clearly, there needs to be a little more understanding in the development of these guys, especially when they get back on the field. I think one thing the coaches can see right now is just how quickly they grasp concepts and scheme. That tells you a lot about what they can process at this level. But once they get on the field, I think you just evaluate what you see – and that won't be a major difference.

David: We'll see how training camp shapes out in the coming weeks, but this rookie class is going to be behind the eight ball. We already know that it's a grind for these guys to go from the draft circuit back to regular football. Now, it appears that they'll be jumping into the mix without even the benefit of OTAs or a rookie minicamp to get their feet wet. I'm not worried about the highly-drafted guys. Their salaries will protect them, not to mention their obvious edge in talent. But yes I'd imagine this will be quite a challenge for the unsung rookies to rise to the occasion.

Related Content

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb For Rookie Of The Year?

So do you think CeeDee can win Rookie of the Year with two other receivers getting the ball? 
Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: "The Last Dance" & The Dallas Cowboys?

Do you think we will ever see a documentary on the scale of the Last Dance about the '90s Cowboys?
Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?
news

Mailbag: More Help At Defensive End?

Before he was injured, Jalen Jelks seemed to be a disruptive presence on the D-line, although a bit under-strength. How do you think he'll progress with a year of NFL strength training? 
Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?
news

Mailbag: Big Year For The Linebackers?

With a healthy Vander Esch and the increased bulk in the interior of our defensive front, do you think this linebacker group can achieve the potential we've all been hoping for?
Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?
news

Mailbag: Are The Cowboys Set At Tight End?

The Cowboys didn't draft a tight end. Does it appear they feel more comfortable with the current depth compared to other positions? 
Mailbag: Very Early 2020 Record Prediction?
news

Mailbag: Very Early 2020 Record Prediction?

After looking at the 2020 schedule, what is your gut feeling on the team's record this year?
Mailbag: Expectations For Donovan Wilson?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Donovan Wilson?

With so much uncertainty still with the safety position, can you tell me why Donovan Wilson isn't getting much consideration for a starting position? 
Mailbag: Who Gets The Blame In The Dak Delay?
news

Mailbag: Who Gets The Blame In The Dak Delay?

Why does it seem like everyone in the media feels it's the Cowboys' fault for not having Dak under contract by now? If you had to choose, who's to blame?
Mailbag: Concerned About The Depth At DE?
news

Mailbag: Concerned About The Depth At DE?

love what we did in the draft, but don't you think we still need some insurance at defensive end in case Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory don't come through?
Mailbag: How Many Compensatory Picks Next Year?
news

Mailbag: How Many Compensatory Picks Next Year?

How many compensatory draft picks could the team end up with in 2021?
Mailbag: Not Done In Free Agency Yet?
news

Mailbag: Not Done In Free Agency Yet?

Now that the draft is over, do you think the Cowboys will add more experience through free agency? 

Advertising