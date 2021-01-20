Mailbag: Combine Changes Affecting The Draft?

What is the deal with Maurice Canady? He was supposed to be a good signing until he opted out for 2020. Is he really in the team's future plans and should he be? — PAUL KARAM / HOUSTON, TX

Rob: Canady opted out of the season last July due to the pandemic and went on that reserve list. His one-year contract tolls to this year, as I understand it. The Cowboys were excited about his ability to help on special teams, and maybe that will still be the case. They've got some core special teams players with expiring deals, including leading tackler C.J. Goodwin.

David: Rob makes a great point that Canady could be a nice insurance option if for some reason C.J. Goodwin doesn't return in 2021. If Goodwin does return, that gives you two really solid core special teamers, and obviously some nice depth in your cornerback room.

In light of the news that the NFL is changing the procedures for the NFL Scouting Combine, what do you think is the biggest challenge facing the Cowboys as they prepare for this draft? — DAN S. / WICHITA, KS

Rob: Same challenge facing every team: limitations in the scouting process, not just going forward but really the past few months. It can't be helped, and drastically changing the combine structure makes sense given the logistical and safety challenges still posed by the pandemic. But, while the organization had a successful draft last year despite working virtually, I do think it's easier to make evaluations – whether it's workouts, interviews or medical checks – when there's an in-person element to them. Same with any job interview you've ever had.