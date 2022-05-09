Mailbag: Comparing Williams To Micah Parsons?

Do you guys feel Sam Williams has the closing speed similar to Micah Parsons rushing the passer? Man, he seems to close the gap quick. — MICHAEL WILLIAMS / PHOENIX, NY

David: I see what you're getting at. Williams is only a 10th of a second slower despite being an inch taller and 20 pounds heavier than Micah. His athleticism is impressive. I'm still reluctant to compare him to the Defensive Rookie of the Year — especially since Micah often had a free run at the QB by virtue of playing linebacker a lot of the time. But his athleticism is what will give him a chance to be successful right away, to your point.

Rob: There's a highlight of Williams against Louisville disengaging from the tackle and catching up to QB Malik Cunningham for a trip-up tackle all the way at the sideline, preventing him from turning up field. I thought, "Yeah, that's kind of Micah-like." I'm not making a direct comparison, but I do think you're on to something in that regard. The biggest thing I noticed is he's a smooth natural pass rusher with bend, and that's what Randy Gregory had when he was here.

Quinton Bohanna and John Ridgeway would be a massive run stuffing duo. Do you see them being paired on running downs? — PATRICK CONDRY / DIGHTON, MA

David: I'd love it if we could take a chill pill for a second, because this feels like post-draft optimism to the extreme. Bohanna saw his play time decrease down the stretch last season, and Ridgeway is a fifth-round rookie. I like both players, but they've both got a lot of work to do to make the active roster, let alone be chosen for certain sub-packages.