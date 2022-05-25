Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Comparison For Fowler? IR Rule Changes?

May 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Comparison-For-Fowler--IR-Rule-Changes-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

From what I see, Dante Fowler Jr.'s play style looks a lot like DeMarcus Lawrence. He uses his hands well to free himself and create angles to the backfield like D-Law. I'm wondering if his stats don't necessarily tell a full story as to how he played recently as well. What do you guys think of Fowler being a bookend to Lawrence on the D-Line? – MARCO ASPAAS / VANCOUVER, WA

Nick: Obviously, the Cowboys wanted to re-sign Randy Gregory – that has been well-documented. But when he signed with the Broncos, the Cowboys obviously had to pivot, which included Dorance Armstrong and then Fowler. To me, Fowler's game looks a little more like Gregory than anyone else. They both are players that don't seem to be that big in stature but use their explosiveness and length to their advantage. Say what you want about Fowler's production, but he did record 11.5 sacks back in 2019, but he did get to play with Aaron Donald and we know the Cowboys don't have that type of defensive tackle on the roster – who does other than the Rams? But I think the Cowboys are just throwing options out there in Armstrong, Fowler, Sam Williams and Chauncey Golston, hoping that Dan Quinn can find a healthy rotation to go with D-Law.

Rob: That's a good description. Like Lawrence, Fowler has been a pretty productive run defender, too. I encourage you to check out Bucky Brooks' breakdown on Fowler from March. I don't think we should look at Fowler in a side-by-side comparison with Randy Gregory. The Cowboys used the money that would've gone to Gregory and signed Fowler and Dorance Armstrong, then drafted Williams. This will be a group effort to replace Gregory's production.

Due to Covid, didn't the NFL change the injured reserve policy that you could return as many players as you wanted and only sit out three weeks instead of eight? Are they doing this again in 2022-23? Does it seem like a good rule to make permanent? – MARK MUMFORD / WILMINGTON, DE

Nick: I haven't seen that to be the case. And yes, I've always thought the IR rules were too strict. I get why they did it that way – to prevent teams from stashing players. But guess what, it still happened then and it'll still happen now. But there are certain injuries – those broken collarbones of 8-10 weeks or a broken foot – that require teams to replace them on the roster, but not for the entire season. I hope that new rule is not changed back.

Rob: I haven't seen or heard anything yet that suggests the league is going back to the old rules. I'd be surprised if that happened. We've returned to a sense of normalcy so far this year, but it's not out of the question that Covid could again impact the league on some level this fall and winter. Having those new rules in place helps teams adjust their rosters. Plus, with an extra game on the schedule now, I just think it's a fair thing to provide teams, along with an expanded practice squad.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Any Cap Space Left? Ferguson's Role

With only Jake Ferguson left to sign his rookie deal, what does the salary cap situation look like, and are they trying to roll any extra cap space over to next season?

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Comparison? Schedule Focus?

Tyler Smith reminds me of Leonard Davis. Davis was drafted as a tackle with a top-10 pick and struggled, then was moved inside to guard and became an All-Pro. Why not just keep him at left guard?

news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Joint Practices? WR Depth?

Do you get a sense that the hope is to carry six wide receivers instead of seven on the active roster to open another spot?

news

Mailbag: Special Teams? Run Splits?

If you carry 53 professional football players on any given game day, shouldn't you be able to find capable special teamers?

news

Mailbag: Optimism At DE? Kicking Competition?

Who's going to blow everyone away in training camp, I think this is set to be the best Cowboys' pass rush group in years. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Darkhorse To Handle Return Duties?

With 20 UDFAs, is there anyone they could use as kick and punt returners? Or will they be looking for roster cuts from other teams?

news

Mailbag: Time To Add Veteran WR? Backup Center?

Are the Cowboys considering signing another wide receiver in free agency?

news

Mailbag: Concerned With Tyler Smith's Penalties?

The Cowboys' Achilles heel for a while now has been penalties, so why should we be confident they can do it with Tyler Smith?

news

Mailbag: 2016 Run Game vs. 2021 Passing Game?

Would you prefer the 2022 Cowboys offense has the 2016-like run game dominance or the 2021 passing game numbers? For me, it's the 2016 running attack.

news

Mailbag: Sign Former Giants CB? Isaac's Chances?

I don't hear much mention of offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón. I understand he is raw, but he is big and very athletic. What are his chances of sticking on the roster this year?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Williams To Micah Parsons?

Do you guys feel Sam Williams has the closing speed similar to Micah Parsons rushing the passer? Man, he seems to close the gap quick.

Advertising