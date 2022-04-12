Scouting Report: What To Expect From Dante Fowler

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, will break down the Cowboys' free-agent veteran signings of the offseason. Today, he'll feature veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler.

Name: Dante Fowler

Dante Fowler Position: EDGE

EDGE College: Florida

Florida Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 261

261 Season: 8th

8th Games Studied: Falcons vs (Cowboys 2020, Seahawks 2020, Buccaneers 2020) Rams (vs. Falcons 2019, 49ers 2019, and Lions 2019)

Overview:

Fowler is an explosive, power player on the edges with disruptive potential as a run defender and situational pass rusher. The veteran plays with outstanding energy and effort while adding nastiness to the unit with his physicality and tenacity. Fowler pummels blockers and runners in his path, and his "bull in a china shop" approach makes the game a street fight on the edges.

As a run defender, he utilizes his superior combination of strength and power to set the edge and work around blockers on the way to the ball carrier. Fowler's style is not always pretty, but his combination of energy, effort, and explosiveness produces results when he plays within the framework of the defense.

As a pass rusher, Fowler is strictly a power rusher off the edge. He wins with strength, power, and effort on a variety of bull rush or long-arm maneuvers. The veteran lacks an effective counter move in his arsenal, and his limited menu prevents him from registering significant sack numbers off the edges. While he tallied 11.5 sacks in 2019 with the Rams, he benefitted from playing with a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and a talented supporting cast. When Folwer has been tasked with being the lead pass rusher in the past, he has been unable to deliver the production that is expected from a No.1 rusher.