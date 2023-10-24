Mailbag: Concern with this year's draft class?

Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall? – H. Melvin/Ocean City, NJ

Nick Eatman: While I'd like to say that it's too early to judge, because it really is, that's what we do here. We judge. And we do it from the start when the rookies are drafted that weekend and then after the first mini-camp and then during the OTAs and again at training camp and so on. So here we are after six games and this 2023 Cowboys draft class really isn't contributing at all. That's where we stand right now. If you go through the entire class top to bottom, there's not one guy that is making a real difference. Mazi Smith hasn't been a factor and the same goes for Luke Schoonmaker. After that, the injury to Overshown was unfortunate because it felt like he would make a difference. But then after that, most of the guys are barely even active on game day. Now, it's still too early to write them off. I've said it before - sometimes we are quick to think the draft class is going to be amazing and it fizzles out. Maybe this one will go the other way. But as we sit right now, it's not a big factor. But don't forget this part and oftentimes fans and media will overlook it. But the Cowboys were 12-5 two years in a row and picking near the bottom of the league. This is a talented roster already so it shouldn't be farfetched to think these late-round picks would have a hard time contributing. But the first two picks should be playing a little more than they are.