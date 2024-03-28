 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

Mar 28, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Could-projected-lineup-win-NFC-East-hero

Reading Nick Eatman's early projection of the Cowboys' 2024 starting lineup made me think that the team may not be all that bad next season. They still have several top-end players. So what would your projection be for that projected starting lineup? Could they win the NFC East as it stands now? How far could they go?Mark Webster/Grand Prairie, TX

Nick Harris: I don't think there's any question that the firepower of 2023's roster won't be present in 2024, and that makes sense when you lose guys like Tyron Smith and presumably Stephon Gilmore, but I think there's a large overreaction going on within the fan base as to how big of a step back the team could make next season. I still think this is comfortably a playoff team with the potential to win the division. The Giants and Commanders are searching for how to make their way up from the bottom of the league while the Eagles are dealing with very similar offseason problems as the Cowboys. When you have pieces like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, I think you'll always have a shot.

Mickey: That's a tough ask there, Mark, and the way I feel, good thing they don't have to open the XFL season this weekend. There are two assumptions I'd have some concerns about, that cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown return from ACL surgery immediately good as new. Meaning they need some insurance refurbishing at those two positions that let this team down last year in the playoffs, with the ability of Green Bay to be able to run the ball with the Cowboys short at linebacker and the Packers ability to shred the Cowboys trying to play zone in the secondary short one cornerback with Stephone Gilmore playing with a harnessed shoulder. And I'd have enough concern at left tackle, to the point of moving Tyler Smith there and plugging T.J. Bass at left guard. Let's say this, good thing free agency isn't over with and that the draft is exactly one month away. Still work to do to contend for back-to-back NFC East titles.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
news

Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?

I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump? 
news

Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?

The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
news

Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?

Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place? 
news

Mailbag: Are penalties a part of free agency search?

 I noticed Eric Kendricks had only one penalty last season and just 10 accepted penalties over his nine-year career, which made me wonder, is penalty history playing a larger factor in trying to sign free agents this year? 
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?

Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle?
news

Mailbag: Does every team face same cap issues?

It seems every year the Cowboys face salary cap issues and are forced to make moves and restructure contracts just to bring in some second-tier free agents. But I'm wondering, is this just normal business in the NFL? 
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line priority at center or left tackle?

Whether it be through free agency or the draft, which position on the offensive line do you think should be the Cowboys' priority this offseason as far as making sure they are set and in good hands, center or left tackle? Why? 
news

Mailbag: McCarthy's contract affect free agency?

Does the fact that Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract affect what the Cowboys may or may not do in free agency?
news

Mailbag: What's the biggest Day-1 free agent loss?

In losing Pollard, Biadasz and Armstrong on Monday, what will be the most significant departure? 
news

Mailbag: If Cowboys could keep just 1 UFA? 

It's looking like signing our own players will be a challenge. If you could sign just one free agent to stay in Dallas, who would you pick? 
Advertising