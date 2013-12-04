Mailbag

Mailbag: Could The Cowboys Use Franchise Tag On Hatcher?

Dec 04, 2013 at 03:58 AM


 
Rowan: I don't think the offense will look dramatically different. The use of a fullback wasn't exactly the saving grace for this team's running attack in the past, but I think the Cowboys saw some positives with the use of one recently while putting Kyle Bosworth in that role near the goal line. They might think having a true fullback in short yardage situations is the best call, although it caught me by surprise they used a roster spot on one after working out a ton of running backs. I still expect the two tight-end sets to be used quite a bit.

David: I'll be surprised if you truly notice a difference between what they do going forward and what they've done in the past. In goal line in short yardage situations, it can't hurt to have the extra blocker – and an experienced one at that, rather than a linebacker. I'm guessing you'll still see plenty of 12 personnel – especially in this upcoming Chicago game, which is apparently going to be played on tundra.

JOEY LOCKETT
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Would it even be feasible to consider tagging Jason Hatcher with the franchise tag next year if he [embedded_ad] continues at this rate of play?

Rowan: That's an interesting thought to consider, but I don't think the team will have the money to do that. The Cowboys also may have learned a lesson with that tag after what happened this year with Anthony Spencer. For now, it sounds like Jason Hatcher is ready for a new start after testing the free agency market this coming offseason. It would take some creative capology to find a way to keep him, but right now all signs point to him being elsewhere with a hefty deal.

David: Franchising a defensive tackle like Hatcher would be cheaper than franchising a defensive end, but I'm still not sure it's the most fiscally logical move the Cowboys could make. On top of that, I don't think Hatcher would appreciate being restricted from finding a long-term, big-money deal – and this team has perhaps had enough dealings with disgruntled defensive linemen.

BOBBY MAYER
PARK RIDGE, NJ
