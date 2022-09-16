Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers? — JACK FARGUSON / PARIS, TX

Rob: Sure, why not? I think you look at all options to jump-start the offense, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told us before the opener that it's been fun watching Turpin grow as a receiver and that he can play a role there, not just as a gadget guy. Turpin only got two snaps on offense against Tampa, but you know he'll continue to be active each week as the primary returner, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets more chances.