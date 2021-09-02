Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?

Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. Being a life-long Dallas fan I love to hear that, but that seems extremely high to me. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league? — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA

Rob: The Cowboys didn't have a Pro Bowl selection last year, so it's easy for people to write off that ranking and say it's overhyping America's Team. That was an aberration because of injuries, particularly on offense. I'm not an expert on all 32 teams, but there aren't many with as much young and veteran talent as the Dallas offense. Defensively, obviously, they need to take a huge step forward after how last year went. A healthy Leighton Vander Esch, an improved Trevon Diggs, and additions like Micah Parsons and Keanu Neal can help transform the group. I don't know if they're third overall, but yes, there are a lot of talented guys on both sides of the ball.

David: Third overall feels insanely high for a team that fielded one of the worst defenses in the league. Just thinking off the top of my head, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys have a better roster than Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, San Francisco, Buffalo or Cleveland. That said, the Cowboys do have a lot of offensive firepower, and it's hard not to feel excited about a few of the pieces they've added on defense. I think this is a Top 10 roster, for sure – just not Top 3.

Dak Prescott was looking incredible before the gruesome season-ending injury in 2020. Do you think that he is a frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year this season? — IZAYA WILHITE / STEPHENVILLE, TX

Rob: You've got to think Dak would be a strong contender. Alex Smith came back from a similar-type injury and won it last year, though he obviously went through some unimaginable complications in the recovery process that Dak did not. Regardless, there's been so much focus on this preseason shoulder strain that we've almost forgotten about last year's ankle injury and the work Dak and the medical/athletic training staff put in to return healthy from it. Dak was asked specifically about the comeback award in camp and he said, "That's not something I think about honestly. … There's so many other team goals and team awards I put well ahead of any individual award that I could receive."