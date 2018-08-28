Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Crawford's Position Switch; More

Aug 28, 2018 at 09:42 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Mailbag082818-hero

If they're moving Tyrone Crawford back inside, how hard will it be for him to remake his body after all the work I'd heard he put in to remake it to play DE? Can he do it while playing in the grind of the regular season?

- RAY H. / BEAUMONT, TX

Bryan: I actually think this is going to work out for him. His smaller size has actually made him quicker. He's not as heavy but still has his power. I like what I've seen from him getting off the ball inside. Can help Lawrence or Gregory with his penetration.

Rob: It's a good question because Crawford presumably trimmed down to be quicker playing off the edge. But remember, Rod Marinelli wants quickness and penetration from his defensive tackles. I wouldn't discount him playing end some, but with their current numbers at tackle it makes sense to try him here again.

How does the team go about fairly evaluating players who are facing opposing team starters while working with second/third tier players on the offensive line and QB position? I felt as though players like Bo Scarborough and Cooper Rush were set up to fail with their supporting cast against Arizona's starters on defense.

- ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA

Bryan: Not set up to fail at all. It's your job whether your the quarterback or running back to be productive regardless of the situation. That's what your trying to evaluate. The coaches know what's going on they just want to see how the player responds. I am more worried about what i saw from Scarbrough than I am Rush. I have been waiting for that physical running style to appear and I have yet to see it. That bothers me.

Rob: The Cowboys still had two starting tackles and most of their skill position guys starting the other night. I don't think 'set up to fail' is accurate. Did Arizona have more starters in the game? Yes, and sure, that will be part of the coaches' evaluation. I do think Rush would be more efficient if he had to come into the game with Zeke and a full cast up front, however.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?

For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
news

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
news

Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
news

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1. 
news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries? 
news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp? 
news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay? 
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes? 
news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked? 
news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what? 
Advertising