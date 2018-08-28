Mailbag: Crawford's Position Switch; More

How does the team go about fairly evaluating players who are facing opposing team starters while working with second/third tier players on the offensive line and QB position? I felt as though players like Bo Scarborough and Cooper Rush were set up to fail with their supporting cast against Arizona's starters on defense.

- ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA

Bryan: Not set up to fail at all. It's your job whether your the quarterback or running back to be productive regardless of the situation. That's what your trying to evaluate. The coaches know what's going on they just want to see how the player responds. I am more worried about what i saw from Scarbrough than I am Rush. I have been waiting for that physical running style to appear and I have yet to see it. That bothers me.