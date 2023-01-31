Mailbag: Did Cowboys Really Need an OC Change?

The Cowboys schemed a 4-1 record with a backup quarterback, didn't have a true No. 2 wide receiver and fought through a shuffling offensive line, but again had one of the NFL's top offenses. Yet the team got rid of its offensive coordinator, who immediately found another job. Was Kellen Moore simply a scapegoat? – Sherwin Reynolds/Greeley, CO

Nick: I agree with most of everything you said except for one word … simply. There's really nothing "simple" about this situation. I think everyone knows how Jerry Jones felt about Kellen Moore and I'm not saying Mike McCarthy didn't feel the same way, but it already seems like this 2023 season is a huge year for McCarthy. He has to keep building on this and maybe he just felt like it was time to take more control of the offense. I think Dak is a really good quarterback but maybe he needs a new voice to get him over the top. Nothing against Kellen but this is more about Dak. I think Kellen did a great job this year of creating ways to get the ball to CeeDee and Pollard. Yes, they figured out how to win with Cooper Rush. But ultimately, they need to make more changes and that ended up being the OC. I think Kellen will do a great job with the Chargers.