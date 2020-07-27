Mailbag

Presented by

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 08:00 AM

Mailbag: Did The Seahawks Overpay For Adams?

DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag Rob Phillips  &  David Helman
Cowboys-Had-Interest-But-Couldnt-Land-Adams-hero

If a player opts not to play this year, how does that impact the salary cap? The player's contract?— JEFF GALLO / BROOMFIELD, CO

Rob: According to NFL Media, a player's contract would toll to next season. There will be two opt-out categories: a general category and a high-risk category. If they're in the high-risk category, they would receive a $350,000 stipend and credit for an accrued season. In the general category, it's a $150,000 stipend and no accrued season.

David: I commend the NFL for offering such a serviceable stipend to guys who don't feel comfortable with the situation. It seems like even the general stipend should be enough to help a lot of these guys get through the year if they opt not to play. So with that in mind, I wonder just how many players will take this approach.

Did the Seahawks overpay for Jamal Adams? I know part of your answer will be "not if they win the Super Bowl." Were the Cowboys in trade talks with the Jets, too? If so, what did they offer?— WALTER DEBELL / TROY, NY

Rob: I'll answer this in general terms: the Cowboys really value their high draft picks. The Amari Cooper deal two years ago has worked out, obviously, but at the time, trading a first-round pick was something the front office really had to weigh. They've dealt multiple first-round picks for veteran starters in the past and it hasn't worked out. I just don't see that as being part of their general philosophy. Factor in the uncertainty about the salary cap next year, and teams might need to hit on their draft picks more than ever because there simply might not be much cap space to sign players through free agency.

David: We know the Cowboys tried to make this happen in October, but I don't think they were part of the conversation this time around. And even if they were, I imagine they'd have hung up the phone quickly once they heard what the Jets were seeking. You're right that no one will care what the Seahawks paid if Jamal Adams helps them win a Super Bowl. At the same time, two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a solid starter is a huge price to pay. With how well the Cowboys have drafted these past six years, there's no way I'd pull the trigger on that deal.

Related Content

Mailbag: More Explosive Plays On Offense?
news

Mailbag: More Explosive Plays On Offense?

Mailbag: Taking A Guess At The Final Roster?
news

Mailbag: Taking A Guess At The Final Roster?

With the lack of offseason in-person position battles, what positions do you see the team going long or short on?
Mailbag: A Big Difference At Defensive Tackle?
news

Mailbag: A Big Difference At Defensive Tackle?

With that said, why do you feel the defensive line will be that much stronger on the inside this year?
Mailbag: Changing Next Year's Draft Strategy?
news

Mailbag: Changing Next Year's Draft Strategy?

With uncertainty around the college football season due to COVID-19, could teams (Cowboys included) be more open to trading 2021 draft picks for established players?
Mailbag: Dak Throwing Deep More? Latest On Camp?
news

Mailbag: Dak Throwing Deep More? Latest On Camp?

Do you think the team will go vertical more often this season, especially with the added depth at WR? 
Mailbag: How Will The Negotiation Change In 2021?
news

Mailbag: How Will The Negotiation Change In 2021?

How does that compare with other years, and do you think the uncertainty with the cap next year played into the decisions of the teams? 
Mailbag: Where Does It Go From Here For Dak?
news

Mailbag: Where Does It Go From Here For Dak?

Is it time to think about extending Dalton for 2-3 years while working on drafting and developing Dak's replacement?
Mailbag: Does Coronavirus Affect The Tag?
news

Mailbag: Does Coronavirus Affect The Tag?

Do you think Dak's franchise tag will be commuted to 2021. And if so do you think a new negotiating period would be opened? 
Mailbag: Why Is There A Franchise Tag Deadline?
news

Mailbag: Why Is There A Franchise Tag Deadline?

What's the problem with negotiating into the season like you can with other players?
Mailbag: Making Sense Of The Coming Season
news

Mailbag: Making Sense Of The Coming Season

How would cancelation of the NFL season affect player contracts? 
Mailbag: Most Versatile Player On The Team?
news

Mailbag: Most Versatile Player On The Team?

I have a simple but intriguing question: is cornerback Jourdan Lewis the most versatile athlete on this team?

Advertising