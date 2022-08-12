Mailbag: Do Camp Trends Carry Into Season?

Nick: Truth be told, a lot of times it's the exact opposite. I've seen teams go undefeated in the preseason and win 5 games in the regular season. And there have been winless preseason teams that win the Super Bowl. As for camp practices, that's tricky as well, especially now when we don't see any tackling. I think one thing that will carry over is how efficient the offense can be. If Dak can get the ball to different receivers and the offense proves it can run up and down the field in a smooth manner, it shows a level of effectiveness that would probably be seen in the games, too. We're not there just yet but I don't think it's far off. Good question, but tough to answer.