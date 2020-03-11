Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Draft Dilemma; Best Player Available?

Mar 11, 2020 at 08:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Draper-Lindsay-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Lindsay Cash Draper
Mailbag-Draft-Dilemma-Best-Player-Available-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for a receiver like CeeDee Lamb. But if the Cowboys are going for best player available in the draft, but there are so many glaring defensive needs, will that be a problem? – OSCAR GRIMES / WHITESBORO, NY

Lindsay: Wouldn't that be fun?! I missed having a "night one" in the draft last year when the Cowboys didn't have a first-round pick. We do this every year; mock right and left, all while the playing field is ever-changing and evolving. Needs are going to shift. But, I've always heard from important people – forcing a pick at a position of need is where you get in trouble.

Dave: That's the annual challenge: how do you address the needs of your team without compromising the draft process? It's important to remember that the roster is going to change drastically over the next four weeks. The Cowboys are going to gain and lose some players, and we'll have a far better idea of their strengths and weaknesses. Drafting a wide receiver seems reckless in early March, but I'm curious to see how well they address their defensive needs in free agency.

There is a possibility that Maliek Collins won't be re-signed. Can Tyrone Crawford be that 3-technique when healthy? – BILLY MORRISON / LOS ANGELES, CA

Lindsay: I think what we all admire about Crawford is his reliability and flexibility. And I think that's what makes him unique, his ability to be wherever you need him. But I don't know if position-flex is an emphasis for what McCarthy is trying to build up on defensive front; he may want to find a true 3-technique and see where Crawford fits best for his own play.

Dave: I wonder how well Tyrone fits the body type Mike Nolan is looking for. Mike McCarthy has acknowledged that he's looking for a larger build of defensive tackle, and Tyrone Crawford has spent the past couple years slimming down to play end. I think Crawford's versatility will help him play a role here, but they might have to look outside the roster to truly address the position.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?

Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB? 
news

Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?

Assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year? 
news

Mailbag: In-Game Decisions? Red Zone Issues?

Why is Coach McCarthy getting so much bad press for his poor game management? Is it really that bad? 
news

Mailbag: Four 1,000-Yard Players On Offense?

Has the idea of two 1,000-yard receivers and two 1,000-yard backs ever crossed you guys' mind? Looks possible at this rate
news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?

I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly. 
news

Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?

In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is? 
news

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? 
news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
Advertising