Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

We keep having these nagging injuries to our offensive line, both Zack Martin and Chuma Edoga being the latest. Should we be more encouraged that the backups didn't break against a tough Jets defensive line? Or should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters? – Rafael Gil/Indio, CA

Mickey: Think it's a little earlier to start worrying about wear and tear. Look around the league. Injuries happen. Don't think the Cowboys are too concerned with the ankle injury to Zack Martin. He might miss practice on Wednesday but is expected to play Sunday. As for Chuma Edoga (elbow), there is some optimism he'll be able to get back into practice later in the week. Also, starter Tyler Smith is not far behind. Might be ready for the Cards. But you should be encouraged it was hardly noticeable that rookie free agent T. J. Bass moved in at left guard the second half since he had previously been on the right side and that then at the end rookie Asim Richards came in at left guard when Bass went back to right. Also, what a benefit that these backup guys got snaps in low leverage situations already in Games 1 and 2, gaining experience for down the road.