Mailbag: Familiar Face At WR? Safety Depth?

I know Jerry likes signing players coming off an injury at a discount price, hoping that they will recover and perform as well as before the injury. With that said, how do you feel about looking at Odell Beckham Jr.? We all know he has a history with Dallas. — WALTER DEBELL / TROY, NY

David: Y'all know I'm a hopeless LSU homer, so I'd be all in favor. But while my heart might say yes, I think my head says no. The Cowboys already have one guy coming off an ACL tear in Michael Gallup, so adding another guy who might not be ready for Week 1 hardly seems like a good idea. Maybe if OBJ is still sitting out there over the summer, it's something to consider. But I'm guessing either L.A. or Green Bay or some other receiver-needy team is going to scoop him up.

Rob: That's a tough one. Beckham is obviously a terrific player, but he's now torn the same ACL twice in the last year and a half. Not sure if that means this particular injury will take longer to come back from, but it's got to impact his availability for the start of the season, I'm guessing. The Cowboys need healthy depth at receiver, especially with Michael Gallup currently rehabbing from ACL surgery, and it wouldn't surprise me if they look to the draft for more help.

With the signings of Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, are the Cowboys content to move on from Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee? If so, do you see them bringing in a veteran or trying to bolster the position with a third or fourth round pick? — DANA BRADER / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

David: Like we always say, never say never. Depending on what happens with those guys, perhaps they could come back at a cheap price. That said, the fact that they clearly prioritized Kearse and Hooker makes me think they're probably just fine moving on without them. Donovan Wilson gives them a solid third option, and Israel Mukuamu is still hanging around. My guess is they round the position out with either an affordable free agent or a Day 2-Day 3 draft pick.