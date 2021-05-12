Mailbag

Mailbag: Fehoko At TE? Practice Squad Rules?

May 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Jonny Auping
Considering his size and speed, has there been any talk about using Simi Fehoko at tight end? Check out the stats of his final college game vs UCLA. — IKE JONES / MANAHAWKIN, NJ

Rob: I sure did: 16 catches for 230 yards. Very impressive. But Simi weighs 220 pounds, he was a receiver in college, and he told us on draft weekend that he's still developing his skills there. He's an older prospect, but he only played 22 games at Stanford. A lot of upside here, but I think receiver is his position to focus on.

Jonny: I would be surprised if he spends anytime in the tight ends room in his rookie season, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is going to need a fluid offensive approach if he's going to incorporate all of his weapons. I imagine that if Fehoko finds snaps on the field this year, some of them might not look all that different from Jarwin's in terms of where he lines up.

I love how the NFL handled the practice squad rules last season. Any idea what the 2021 rules will be like? — ALLEN SHARKEY / SKIATOOK, OK

Rob: The new CBA originally adopted 12-man practice squads for the 2020 and 2021 seasons and 14 players starting in 2022. But the league expanded to 16 last year because of the pandemic, and I've yet to see anything suggesting that will change this year. Slowly, everyday life is starting to normalize a little bit, but it seems logical to continue the 16-player rule for a least another year.

Jonny: I imagine they'll be the same. I think for the most part, coaches were vocal about liking the expanded practice squad roster. The NFL clearly wants fans in the stands, but COVID-19 is still a reality and there will still likely be restrictions teams have to navigate around, which might make the expanded practice squad necessary.

