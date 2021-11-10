Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

Nov 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag--Focusing-Too-Much-On-Turnovers-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

I'm wondering how much of an impact Brent Urban being on IR, as he's known to be a run stopper, impacts our run-stopping defense? – JASON BARNES / STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Nick: My initial thought to that is probably not. I look at the stats and see that he's made three tackles year. But then you realize that his job isn't always to make the play, but eat up enough blocks for others to do theirs. I'm sure he's got more value than what the stat sheet says. But I think Sunday's problem had more to do with just sloppy tackling by everyone, rather than their being a lot of holes to run through. What's puzzling about the game is the Cowboys made 10 tackles for loss – and still got beat bad. But they did get back there and I would imagine that defense will play better this week, even without Urban.

David: I definitely think there's something to that. Urban's game doesn't translate to the stat sheet, but he was playing 30% of the snaps when he got hurt and is a physical presence that can eat up blocks and free up other tacklers. That said, a lot of the Cowboys' problems on Sunday came on the edges, so there's more to it than just losing Urban. Getting him back should help, but so should better effort at tackling.

I am happy to see the emphasis on turnovers brought by this defense. However, it seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? – JACK JACKSON / TYLER, TX

Nick: I noticed that as well. Usually, you see the offensive guys pressing too much and trying to make a lot of plays. But it happened with the defense on Sunday. Late in the game, the focus was on stripping the ball out and it ended up leading to more yards. But overall, I think the focus on takeaways is good. I wouldn't change that at all. They've been getting turnovers and it'll likely continue with the approach they've taken.

David: He and Mike McCarthy were asked about it as recently as Monday. There's always a balance to these things, right? You don't want to pass up the opportunity to create takeaways, but the defense definitely seemed to hurt itself last week by focusing too much on that aspect of things. As McCarthy and Quinn have both said, the relentless and finishing aspect of their game didn't show up against Denver. I don't think it's anything that needs to be re-taught or overhauled, it just requires a better level of focus and energy, in my opinion.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
news

Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?

With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active? 
news

Mailbag: Assessing Micah Parsons' Progress?

Haven't heard much about Micah Parsons since he was moved to linebacker. How is he grading out at linebacker?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Waivers Situation

With Brandon Knight not reporting to the Ravens, can the Cowboys claim him and re-sign him to the practice squad? 
Advertising