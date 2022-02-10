Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Free Agent Priority? Collins To Guard?

Feb 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Free-Agent-Priority--Collins-To-Guard-hero
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

Who would you make the priorities among the free agents? As much as I'd like to keep this group together, I'd be happy if they kept Randy Gregory, either Michael Gallup or Cedrick Wilson and either Jayron Kearse or Leighton Vander Esch. I think Dalton Schultz and Connor Williams will be too expensive. — VINCENT RICHARDSON / MOBILE, AL

David: Personally, my No. 1 priority is Randy Gregory. Year in and year out, we see what consistently pressuring the quarterback can do for a defense, and it would be a shame to let him walk out the door when this pass rush is finally starting to look scary. I'd love to keep Jayron Kearse, but I do wonder if he might have priced himself out of the Cowboys' spending limit. It's unfortunate that he had to get hurt, but I'd also love to bring back Michael Gallup on a smaller deal while he rehabs his ACL. It seems like it should be possible for both sides to come to an agreement that makes everybody happy there.

Nick: I think the first questions must be centered on the guys that are under contract such as D-Law and Amari. If anything happens with them, it would change the priority levels with guys like Gregory and then Gallup/Wilson. I think Gregory will probably come back although it'll be interesting to see how expensive that will be. After that, Jayron Kearse is a priority for me because of the way Quinn used him. After that, I think the Cowboys can get by without the others. I'm on the fence about Schultz. I think he's probably more of a byproduct of the talent surrounding him. I would like to have him back but I do think he'll be more expensive.

Do you think moving Terence Steele to right tackle and La'el Collins back to guard is being considered as an option if the draft/free agency don't go as planned? He seemed to fill in quite well. Or is he more valuable as the swing tackle? —MIKE SMITH / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

David: This is easily the question that we get asked the most often, and I understand why. I can't tell you yet what the Cowboys' game plan is. They might not even know yet, since it's still so early in the offseason. But if I were them, I would at least gauge Collins' interest in a potential switch. Perhaps they can land a guard in the draft and this is ultimately a moot point. But if not, that's a move that could solve two problems at once. I'd at least like to see how he feels about it.

Nick: I wouldn't be opposed to that option if ... and it's a big IF .. he's willing to really make the move. It's one thing to switch positions because the coaching staff is asking or telling you to. It's another to be fully invested in the move, with hours of tape to study the position, get your body in a different shape, perhaps to handle the position better. If LC is totally into making the switch, then I'd be curious. But if he's not really open to doing it, then it'll probably be reflective in his performance.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Future At OT? Trade Considerations?

If cutting and trading a player has the same financial ramifications, why would a team even consider cutting a player with no compensation? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Problem Along The O-Line?

I believe you win in the playoffs in the trenches. With that in mind: on the O-Line, is C, LG or LT the biggest priority all things considered?
news

Mailbag: Overrated Team? Kellen Moore's Future?

I've never been a Kellen Moore fan. How is a backup QB qualified for that position? Now that he's been passed over after his interviews shouldn't we pass as well?
news

Mailbag: Should Pollard Get More Snaps Than Zeke? 

Should Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each get the ball about 50% of the time? Should Pollard have been the starter?
news

Mailbag: O-Line Draft Needs? More Hurry-Up?

It seems that through the years whenever Dallas needed a score late in the fourth quarter they would go to their hurry-up offense with much success. Why don't they run more of that early in their games?
news

Mailbag: Pro Bowl Hate? Save Money With Amari? 

I'm all for saving money but should we really get rid of our best receiver? Maybe we work on getting him the ball more rather than cutting him. 
news

Mailbag: Adopting Rams' Win-Now Approach?

The Rams sacrificed their future by trading away their draft, and obviously it worked because they are in the Super Bowl. Shouldn't Dallas be doing some of this to get to this level? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Comp Picks? Change OT Rules?

With the draft right around the corner, what kind of compensatory pics can we expect Dallas to get? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Outlook For Dan Quinn?

Do you think Q is staying put because if McCarthy keeps mismanaging clock, game decisions, personnel changes and penalties, that the best head coaching opportunity could be with the team he is already on? 
news

Mailbag: What Does The Future Hold At TE?

With Blake Jarwin accounting for nearly $6 million in cap space for 2022, is there any chance Dallas re-signs Dalton Schultz? 
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb's Progress? O-Line Options?

Advertising