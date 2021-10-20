Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?

Mailbag

I know it's still early in the season, but assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year? — JOHN BECKLEY / CHESAPEAKE, VA

David: That's an interesting question, because those "younger" receivers honestly aren't that young. Noah Brown has been here longer than Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson was part of Gallup's draft class. All three of them are slated for free agency next year. There's a lot of ways the front office can play this, and I'm guessing Simi Fehoko's development this season will be part of it. I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that at least one, maybe two of those guys will be playing elsewhere in 2022.

Rob: That's a hard question to answer because right now, the only receivers on the current active roster who are under contract for 2022 are Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko. Will Cedrick Wilson be back? Will Noah Brown? Perhaps Michael Gallup is more of a question mark because he's more accomplished and therefore would probably command more attention as a free agent next spring. I still wouldn't rule out Gallup re-signing after the season, but I'm also not naïve to the decisions the Cowboys must make with other expiring contracts in 2020: Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Leighton Vander Esch, just to name three.

With Tyron Smith's possible health issues moving forward and the progression of Terence Steele at right tackle, would he be an option on the left side? Or are they happy with Ty Nsekhe? — STEVE CLARKE / WARWICK, MD

David: I don't think you can understate just how huge this development is for the Cowboys. I absolutely think Terence Steele could kick over to the left side if need be – and I also have to admit that Nsekhe handled himself well when Tyron had to leave the game the other night. This team just might have four serviceable tackles, and that could come in handy in a big way as the season moves along.

Rob: Offensive line coach Joe Philbin was specifically asked about Steele's ability to play left tackle if needed. Philbin said Steele probably could, and that he's taken a few training camp reps there the last two years, but his "home" is at right tackle simply because of the work he's had there (19 starts since 2020). So maybe that's still Ty Nsekhe's job as the backup on that side.

