Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Gilmore, LVE, Dono? Best Move So Far?

Mar 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Mickey Spagnola
stephon gillmore
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

The Cowboys usually don't do much at the start of free agency, but I was surprised by all the activity on Tuesday. I know we've got a lot of things left to do, but getting Wilson and LVE back and then trading for Gilmore was a big day. Which of those moves do you think are the most significant? - Sean Randolph / Birmingham, Ala.

Patrik: I hoped against hope the Cowboys would be able to re-sign Donovan Wilson and, to a lesser but still important extent, I beat the table for Leighton Vander Esch to join him in being retained by/in Dallas. And despite both of my wishes having come true, it's the trade for All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore that absolutely takes the cake for me here. This isn't a move that anyone outside of the building saw coming, and to get him for a fifth-round COMPENSATORY pick is pure finesse by the Cowboys' front office. Gilmore is still playing at a high level and playing him in tandem with Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis means he won't have the pressure of being CB1 anymore — something that might help extend the window in which he remains in top form (or at least near it). Dropping Gilmore into that CB depth chart and in front of that safety unit, and behind that pass rush, might be borderline criminal and I'm here for it, Your Honor.

Mickey: Can't pick just one. The Cowboys are making TWO moves I thought were vitally essential: Re-signing potential unrestricted free agents Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch just in time. Do you realize those two guys were the team's leading tacklers in 2022, combining for 2008, the safety Wilson leading the way with 108 and LVE coming in second with 100 tackles at middle linebacker, even though missing the final three games of the regular season. Love me some Leighton Vander Esch, and evidently the Cowboys agree with me, especially with an apparent lack of depth at the position if still intent on playing Micah Parsons so much at defensive end and already losing Luke Gifford as a dependable depth guy. This signing creates great versatility for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, if you figure the Cowboys now have Vander Esch, Damone Clark, can bring along Jabril Cox, still have Parsons in their back pocket and the ability to use safeties Jayron Kearse or Marquese Bell in a big nickel role. Carry on.

Nick: Since it's a three-part question, I thought we'd give three answers. For me, they're all interesting but I really like the Wilson signing. Nothing against the other two, but there are some question marks about both, especially when it comes to age and injuries. Wilson is a playmaking safety that not only does the things that show up on the stat sheet - the tackles, the sacks, the interceptions and fumbles. But he brings the "dawg" mentality that this team doesn't always have. Parsons brings it. D-Law brings it. Kearse brings it. But not sure any of them bring it the way Donovan Wilson does. He's out there playing in a violent way and the Cowboys need that. They've been pushed around at times in the past but guys like Wilson don't let that happen too often. So for me, I'll pick Dono has the biggest move so far because of the swag and attitude he brings to the table.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Do Top Free-Agent Lists Help Cowboys?

A recent list of top 101 Free Agents only contains four Cowboys, I think. Does that play into the hands of the team's front office?

news

Mailbag: Focus on Keeping Defensive Free Agents?

Wouldn't it be better to concentrate on retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson and offensive tackle Terence Steele over tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

I am most torn about Dalton Schultz But re-signing him will likely be expensive. How critical is Dalton Schultz to the Cowboys next season?

news

Mailbag: Will Change in Philosophy Affect QB?

Mike McCarthy stated that he doesn't want to be the No. 1 offense but the No. 1 team. I actually love this scenario, however, if that is the new plan, does that lessen the need for a $40 million quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Using Two Veteran RBs the Right Answer?

In today's NFL, should a team rely heavily on two "older" running backs who already have their share of wear and tear? Or is it better to maybe have at least one set of fresh legs?

news

Mailbag: Difficulty of Scouting Players in the XFL?

Watching some of the Scouting Combine and the XFL this weekend made me wonder what, if anything, can you learn about a player in the XFL when they are basically playing against practice squad players?

news

Mailbag: Who Should the Cowboys Franchise Tag?

With the franchise tag deadline coming tomorrow, is there any player you feel the Cowboys should tag?

news

Mailbag: Building on the Offensive Play-Calling?

Recently, Emmitt Smith said that with the previous offense there was no rhythm to the play-calling. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Helping The Passing Game From Within?

I've got three potentials: Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson or Simi Fehoko. Can you see one of these players becoming that second big weapon behind CeeDee in the passing game? If not them, who?

news

Mailbag: Position to Fill in Free Agency to Help Draft?

What position of need would you like to see the team fill in free agency in order to help make sure of that?

news

Mailbag: How Much Help Does the Combine Provide?

With the Scouting Combine kicking off today, I'm continuously amazed at how the league has built this into such a major event. And I'm not complaining, but how much do the teams really get out of it?

Advertising