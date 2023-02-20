Mailbag: Give Maher a Chance To Compete?

Why is kicker Brett Maher being totally written off for 2023? I understand he struggled in the playoffs, but he was "Money Maher" before then. Why not invite him to training camp and have a competition? If he struggles in the preseason, then go in another direction. But why not even give him a chance to even compete? – Darryl Fackrell/Highlands Ranch, CO

Patrik: You've now seen Brett Maher three times in a Cowboys uniform and though he's saved their hind parts on more than one occasion, for kickers, it's all about the most recent bout of success or failure (keep in mind he also struggled in his second stint as well). After all, it was that scouting angle that preceded the unexpected release of Dan Bailey – the most prolific kicker in franchise history before the "yips" arrived – and it feels like Maher hit the same wall this past season (and at the worst possible time to hit it). I believe the Cowboys are done with Maher, appreciative, but done, nonetheless. They're going to hit reset at the position, and that means new faces being brought in to compete in training camp, likely by way of both free agency (veteran) and the draft (or the ranks of the undrafted). And if that all fails as it did last July, guess who they could circle back and call, as they did last summer, leading to your current question? Exactly.