Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Golston's Role? NFC East Closing The Gap?

Mar 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Golston’s-Role--NFC-East-Closing-The-Gap--hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

With defensive end being an immediate need, do you see Chauncey Golston as a possible and significant contributor to filling that need? I ask because there has been little mention of his name. They must have seen something to have invested a draft pick on him. – FRED LONDON / MORRISTOWN, TN

Nick: He's going to have to step up this year. I think Golston is one of a handful of draft picks from 2021 that really need to shine. Even with Armstrong back, Golston has similar skills and will need to be included in the rotation. He's a pass-rushing end who can slide inside and also play special teams. I think the Cowboys are counting on his development to take them to the next level and from what I saw last year, he could take that big leap if he stays healthy.

Rob: I don't think Golston will be asked to fill that need alone. I still expect them to sign/draft help to replace Randy Gregory. But yes, the coaching staff was excited about Golston going into training camp and unfortunately the hamstring injury set him back early in the season. He did show signs of being an impact rusher once he got rolling, though. Yeah, he's going to be part of the puzzle.

With the cap-related attrition to the Cowboys roster, New York and Philadelphia each having multiple first-round picks and Washington getting Carson Wentz, I can't help but draw the conclusion that the rest of the division will close the gap on the Cowboys next year. Any reason for me to think otherwise? – PETER MALLIRIS / EUGENE, OR

Nick: They probably have closed the gap. But here's the thing, it's a pretty big gap. It was a three-game lead over the Eagles, five games over Washington and eight games over the Giants. I'm not saying you shouldn't be concerned but just because those teams might get a little better, it doesn't mean the Cowboys won't be the favorites to win the division again. I think they've got the best quarterback in the division and I think they've got the best defensive player as well. You obviously need more than that but I think Dallas is still the best team in the NFC East.

Rob: I still think the Cowboys are the best team in the division on paper, mainly because Dak Prescott is still the division's best quarterback in my opinion. And they've still got a nice foundation on defense, despite Randy Gregory expected to sign with Denver. But there's no denying there are a lot of gaps to fill on offense, defense and the kicking game in order to stay competitive within the entire conference. There's also time to do that, though at the moment I wonder about the depth at wide receiver, defensive end and now offensive tackle following La'el Collins post-June 1 release.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What Next After Randy? Kicker Draft?

Evan McPherson was a stud for Cincinnati last year. Are there any kickers that are worthy of a draft pick this year? 
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Gregory Situation?

I woke up and read that Randy Gregory and the Cowboys are working on closing a deal. By the time I got my computer to listen to your shows, the talk is about losing Randy to Denver. 
news

Mailbag: Winners of Tank's Deal? Za'Darius Interest?

With the Packers releasing Za'Darius Smith, do you see the front office making a push for him to pair with Micah Parsons? 
news

Mailbag: Amari's Value? Gallup's New Role?

What are we to make of this Michael Gallup contract? Do they view him as their No. 1 receiver moving forward?
news

Mailbag: Addressing Needs? Cooper & Lawrence?

Could you break down what team needs you would prefer to be addressed by the draft or by free agency and why you would lean certain ways? 
news

Mailbag: Go Get Bobby Wagner? Schultz Logic?

Do you feel, with the release of Bobby Wagner in Seattle, that he would have interested in joining Dan Quinn and the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Noah Brown Deal? Trading Cooper?

Noah Brown was our worst receiver last year. Why re-sign him? This doesn't make any sense to me. Gallup, Wilson and Turner were much better than him.
news

Mailbag: Need To Restructure Dak? Draft Value?

If the Cowboys release DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, will it be necessary to restructure Dak's contract?
news

Mailbag: Expect Changes With D-Law's Contract? 

There's so much talk about what the Cowboys do with Amari Cooper's contract, but what about DeMarcus Lawrence? 
news

Mailbag: Where Does Tight End Rank Among Needs?

With reports of Blake Jarwin having offseason hip surgery that could affect his availability for the start of next season, and with Dalton Schultz a free agent, will tight end be maybe the biggest need on the roster now? 
news

Mailbag: Will There Be Talent Left At No. 24? 

I have heard that there are only so many true first-round talents in the draft each year. How many are there in this year's draft? 
Advertising