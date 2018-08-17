Mailbag: Gregory's Support System; FB Role?

WAYNE STEM

It is great to see Randy Gregory is back on the field and looking like a top-10 pick many rated him as before his off-field issues. I imagine the microscope he is under from the league must be intense. What help is he receiving to better ensure he is eligible for 16 games this year?

Bryan: The media was not briefed on Gregory's treatment, so it's hard to answer this question, but I know it's extensive. I do know that he has a person with him that is a life coach to help navigate his journey. Hopefully one day he can explain his requirements to himself and the league.