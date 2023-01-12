Mailbag: Has Micah Parsons Been Mismanaged?

Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back, have the Cowboys mismanaged Micah Parsons this season? We've now reached the playoffs and he looks worn out. I just read something from DeMarcus Ware that I have been wondering myself and that is, do you think Parsons has taken too much of a beating as a full-time rusher? Would it have been better if he had played more linebacker to take advantage of his quickness and keep him fresh? – Mark Somma/Winchester, VA

Nick: Fresh for what? The playoffs? Are we assuming the Cowboys still make the playoffs. I've got a loss to the Bengals if he's not rushing the QB. Maybe a loss to the Rams. That Detroit game is questionable, too. And there would be others as well. My point is that the reason you're here right now is because he plays the way he does and rushes the way he does. I think the element of surprise with Parsons has lifted the entire defense. I just can't see where this defense would be leading the league in takeaways if he wasn't rushing the passer like he has. Sorry, I can't go there with you.