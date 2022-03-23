Mailbag: Have The Cowboys Regressed From 2021?

A lot of attention so far has been on filling defensive holes. I do like the James Washington pickup. Are there any free agents to consider for the O-Line, if the price is right? — ANTHONY MITCHELL / BROCKTON, MA

David: I think that's something to keep an eye on, for sure. I doubt they want to go into draft season with such an obvious hole at left guard or swing tackle. There are definitely still some names available. I don't want to zero in on a specific guy, because I don't want to lead you down the wrong path. But Will Hernandez, Ethan Pocic, Eric Fisher and Germain Ifedi are just a few intriguing names that could maybe add depth or compete for a starting job. As always, it's going to depend on price. But I bet they add a guy or two.

Nick: This is usually the week the Cowboys are a little more aggressive. Not sure they'll have much money to do anything, but I would think offensive line has to be addressed. What I do know is the Cowboys never like to enter a draft with a glaring need. Of course, there are stronger needs than others, but you typically want to enter a draft knowing you can field a team as is, without being forced into a position. Right now, the Cowboys are hurting on the O-line. So history suggests they will at least get something on the line. The problem is, the guy they didn't want at left guard – Connor Williams – is getting $7 million per season. So it doesn't seem likely they're going to sign anyone that will immediately step in and be an upgrade.

At this point, do you think the team has regressed since last season? — LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

David: At this exact moment in time, I think that's fair to say. As it is currently constructed, this receiver corps is not better than it was last year, and the offensive line is a trouble spot. They're currently very thin at linebacker, and I'm not sold on the pass rush. I'm not saying you have to like it, but this is another year where I think they'll be hoping to drastically improve their talent level with a good draft. Maybe if they land another star like CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons, I'll feel differently.