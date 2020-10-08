Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Help Coming Soon On Defense?

Oct 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag-Help-Coming-Soon-On-Defense-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

I know we are dealing with injuries at linebacker and defensive back, but how confident are you thought that return of any of those starters throughout the season will actually give a meaningful boost to improve this defense?ADAM SMITH / ROCKFORD, IL

Rob: The eventual return of two starting linebackers and two starting cornerbacks? Yeah, I'll take that all day. Sounds like Anthony Brown is close to returning from his rib injury. Mike McCarthy indicated that Leighton Vander Esch is making progress from his collarbone procedure, though he's probably not ready just yet. At some point the Cowboys should get Chidobe Awuzie and Sean Lee back, too. Right now there's a lot on the plate of Trevon Diggs and Jaylon Smith, in particular, and getting closer to full strength at both positions would help them out.

David: For me, it's all about expectation. Will getting Anthony Brown, Chido Awuzie and Leighton Vander Esch back from injury turn this into a top 10 defense? Absolutely not. But I don't think there was ever any hope for this being a top 10 defense. I do think it's possible that those guys could help this group be passable. With the way this offense is humming, I only need the defense to be mediocre – and right now they're way worse than that. So yes, I do think those guys could make a difference.

Other than a passing game that has shown consecutive increases in numbers, what area of play did you see noteworthy improvement in the game with the Browns? What areas of improvement do you expect to see against the Giants?THOMAS NARRO / YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

Rob: It's certainly not perfect, but I've been impressed with how the offensive line has battled through all of these injuries. Dak Prescott has thrown the ball 115 times in the last two games. That's incredible, and overall he's been able to get the ball downfield, as you mentioned. They need to find their rhythm in the run game, but it's been a pretty small sample size due to playing from behind. I don't have a lot of concern about getting that part on track, provided they can eliminate turnovers.

David: I'm not sure there was an area of noticeable improvement. Even as fun as the offense was at times, it's hard to ignore another game with three turnovers. That can't happen – especially not with the way this defense is playing. If nothing else, I'd love to see the offense finally play a clean game this week. I think that could do wonders, even if the defense continues to struggle a bit.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Best Identity For The Offense?

Is it a smash-mouth running football team that chews up the clock and keeps its defense off the field, or a quick-strike, long ball team, or a balanced team 50/50 run-pass ratio?
news

Mailbag: Offense As Explosive As Stats Suggest?

Is it possible that they aren't as explosive as the numbers suggest?
news

Mailbag: What Happened Against The Run?

They changed coaches, personnel, schemes and everyone from Rod Marinelli and Jason Garrett to now Mike McCarthy and Mike Nolan and the players have said stopping the run is the priority. Why? 
news

Mailbag: Finding Snaps For Pollard?

Why is TonyPollard MIA? Is he currently in the coach's doghouse? 
news

Mailbag: Is Dak Running Enough?

I've noticed that Dak isn't running or even rolling out as much as he has in the past. Is that because the coaches aren't calling RPOs or roll outs, or is it Dak choosing not to run? 
news

Mailbag: Re-Signing Aldon Smith Early?

With how well Aldon Smith is playing in the first few weeks after being out of football for so long, do you think we might consider signing him in the middle of the season?
news

Mailbag: Why No Mention Of Connor McGovern?

Why isn't Connor McGovern getting a look at left guard or right guard? Does the coaching staff not have confidence in him?
news

Mailbag: Time To Look For Outside Help At DB?

How much of a gamble would it be to bring in Earl Thomas on a team-friendly deal?
news

Mailbag: How's The O-Line Holding Up?

If the offensive line continues to have injuries at tackle, has it ever been discussed potentially sliding Zack Martin out to right tackle? 
news

Mailbag: Keys To Defending Russell Wilson?

Do you think this is still a valid concept against Seattle when Wilson is so productive this year completing better than 86% of his throws as more of a pocket passer? 
news

Mailbag: Are Offenses Ahead Of Defenses So Far?

Is it possible that the Dallas defense isn't as bad as we think – that most defenses are struggling early this season? 

Advertising