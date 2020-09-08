Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Higher Ceiling This Year – Diggs or Lamb?

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag-Higher-Ceiling-This-Year-–-Diggs-or-Lamb-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

With CeeDee Lamb being the highest-rated receiver in camp and Trevon Diggs looking like a starter at cornerback, who would you give the nod to in their camp matchups? Who will stand out more in the NFL at their respective position in Year 1? — ROBERT FERGUSON / CARROLLTON, TX

David: To be very honest with you, I don't have any specific memories of Lamb beating Diggs – but I would guess that he did, because Lamb beat everyone at this training camp. The answer is definitely Lamb. It's not 100% certain that Diggs is going to be a Day 1 starter, but we can definitely say that about CeeDee. If his season looks anything like his camp, I think he's in for a big rookie year.

Nick: Once again, this always comes down to expectations. We weren't sure if Diggs would get much playing time and when he did, he shined. He was everywhere and got his hands on the ball nearly 2-3 times a practice. On the other hand, we fully expected big things from Lamb, and he more than delivered. So while it might be close in our expectations for camp, their production wasn't really close. Lamb was one of the very best players of camp, at any position.

With Sean Lee expected to miss the first few weeks of the season, which linebacker on the current roster do you expect to see fill his role alongside Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch? — CHRISTIAN MORGAN / DERWOOD, MD

David: To answer your question directly, I think Joe Thomas will be the next man up after Jaylon and LVE. But I think we have to reimagine what we're going to see from this defense. I don't think it's going to be very common for three off-ball linebackers to take the field at the same time for this team. Instead, I'm expecting a lot of nickel looks. And when the Cowboys do go heavy, remember that Aldon Smith is technically considered a strong side linebacker. This isn't the same scheme we've gotten used to watching over the last eight years.

Nick: I really don't think that spot is going to be filled by a linebacker very much. And to be honest, I guess we could say Sean Lee wasn't going to get on the field a lot anyway. At least that's what I figured. But if he's healthy again, I'm sure they will get creative in how they use him. But Joe Thomas could be that guy. However, I don't see a lot of schemes with three pure linebackers on the field at once. They either go nickel with an extra DB, or just a 3-4 scheme and have two outside rushers as linebackers. Either way, losing Lee doesn't affect them a lot. Still, I bet he returns and provides a boost, one way or another.

Related Content

Mailbag: Forecasting Brandon Carr's Role?
news

Mailbag: Forecasting Brandon Carr's Role?

My question is, does he have the ball skills to be an impact at safety? 
Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?

Do you get two more added to the 46-man game day roster? What happens to the two players after the game -- revert to practice squad or remain on roster, seeing as you can only promote a guy two times before exposing them to waivers?
Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?

Jarwin is looking good in camp, but how do you feel about him going forward, as well as the guys behind him?
Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch
news

Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch

How has Leighton Vander Esch looked in training camp and do you think the move to middle linebacker will make a big difference, or are we reading too much into that position switch? 
Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?
news

Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?

How would you compare the level of play so far in training camp to previous years? Do you see any drop off, rustiness or unpreparedness due to the pandemic? 
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 

With Greg the Leg looking good in camp so far, do you think this coaching staff will try the same strategy or be more aggressive to get better field position?
Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?
news

Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?

How's our local boy doing, Isaac Alarcon No. 60, in training camp?
Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?
news

Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?

If the season started today who do you have manning the secondary?
Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?
news

Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?

With the first two running back positions set in stone, what does the battle between our undrafted rookies look like? 
Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?
news

Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?

It looks like the stars might be finally lining up for Earl Thomas to get his wish and play for the Dallas Cowboys now that he's a free agent. But is he still coveted by the Boys and would he be a good fit? 

Advertising