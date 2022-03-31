Mailbag

Mailbag: Hoping This Player "Falls" To 24th Pick 

Mar 31, 2022
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Who's a player in this year's NFL Draft that you wouldn't expect to see fall to the Cowboys at No. 24, that they just could not pass up if he were there? — WALTER DE BELL / TROY, NY

Nick: For me, it's Jordan Davis from Georgia. And remember the question was framed as "you," meaning this is what I'd do. I don't think the Cowboys would go that route. Last year, they had Quinton Bohanna as a third-round grade and only took him in the sixth. Interior defensive linemen, especially the 1-technique players, don't always go that high for this team. But I think he'd be a huge force in the middle and would let the other linebackers and pass rushers dominate even more on the outside.

David: I'll give you two. It strikes me as very, very unlikely that Derek Stingley Jr. would fall that far – but he is a prospect that comes with some questions about his health and maturity. At the same time, he's so insanely talented and natural at corner. I doubt he even falls out of the Top 15, but I'm interested if he does. A more realistic one might be Purdue's George Karlaftis. He's not the twitchiest edge rusher you're going to see, but he's got a relentless motor and some impressive power. I think he's good enough to start from the jump, and I'd be pumped to snag him at No. 24.

Does the team have any interest in bringing back any of their still-unsigned free agents such as Corey Clement, Maurice Canady, Brent Urban? Also, what about Mitch Hyatt and Francis Bernard since they are exclusive rights free agents? — PAUL KARAM / HOUSTON, TX

Nick: From what it looks like, they're not in the plans right now. I wouldn't be surprised if those are post-draft additions, but either the Cowboys or other teams. In fact, Clement wasn't added until the season started. Players like the first three are all experienced vets that could get signed if a team needs immediate help. But they aren't band-aid guys to cover up issues before the draft.

David: Those are all guys that you can probably afford to wait on until after the draft. The cornerback depth chart looks crowded right now, and the front office already filled out the defensive tackle rotation by re-signing Carlos Watkins. Running back is a position they might try to address on Day 3 of the draft, and I think the same might go for linebacker. If for some reason the draft doesn't work out in their favor, they can always give those guys a call in May or June.

