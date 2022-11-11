Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach? Getting two rookies (one undrafted) ready to play is no small feat, coupled with Dalton Schultz fighting an injury. Lunda seems to fly under the radar when it comes to dishing out kudos for the team, but he really deserves a ton of praise. – A.J. Narasimhan/San Marcos, CA

Nick: Honestly, I think he's getting plenty of love. He's not someone who is getting overlooked because you're right, he's done a great job with those young players. I remember him telling us about Hendershot back in training camp as someone who can be a difference-maker. To that point, I didn't even project him on the roster. But he saw something in him that we didn't see right away and that's his athleticism to stretch the field. He's also done a good job of managing what could potentially be an awkward situation with veteran Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag and his future is up in the air. Then you've got two young guys playing well and potentially stealing away some precious targets for a guy in his contract year. Yet, we see Schultz getting "hogtied" by his teammates in a celebration of a play that wasn't even his touchdown. That says to me that guys like Lunda Wells have created a great tight end room where they're all rooting for each other to succeed.