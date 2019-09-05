Mailbag: How Does Zeke's Return Impact Pollard?

Tony Pollard has performed well and has delighted us all in the preseason. Was looking forward to seeing more of him in the regular season but with Zeke now signed, how many touches do you expect Pollard get in games? - RYAN L / SANTA CLARA, CA

Bryan: His highest number will be in this first game. The plan is to play Ezekiel Elliott between 20-25 snaps, so that means Pollard should see the rest. The situation will also dictate his touches, especially if they can build a lead in the second half.

Rob: Six to eight touches a game as a runner and receiver? Just a guess. Elliott got 25 touches a game last year and I don't see that changing too much once he gets his sea legs. I do think they have a plan for Pollard, but it'll be as a complementary piece to the run and pass game.

I was pleasantly surprised that a couple of the players the Cowboys waived cleared waivers and were available to be placed on the practice squad: Daniel Wise, Donovan Olumba and Cedrick Wilson. I believe these three, especially, have a real chance of eventually making it onto the 53-man roster. Your thoughts? - FRED LONDON / MORRISTOWN, TN

Bryan: I actually had Wilson and Olumba on the 53 before the final cutdown. I could see Wise drawing some interest from some outside teams as the season wears on. Those offensive/defensive linemen are hard to find during the year, so poaching one off a practice squad always is the best option.