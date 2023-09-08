Mailbag: How long for offense to find rhythm?

I understand the safety concerns with not wanting to risk injury to a starting player during the preseason. But as tight as the NFC East is going to be, especially between Dallas and Philadelphia, every division game is big. So with the Cowboys opening up the season at the rival Giants, do you think it was wise to enter the season with a "rusty" starting lineup? Is it going to take Dak Prescott and the offense a few possessions (or a game) to find their rhythm? – Michael Scharch/Easton, MD

Nick Eatman: Some of this might depend on the health of their two starting linemen on the left side. I would imagine if both Tyron Smith (ankle) and Tyler Smith (hamstring) are not in the lineup, finding a rhythm is going to be even tougher now. But as to your original question, I just don't think it's the smart move to play the starters in the preseason. Do you really think having them play a few snaps on Aug. 12, then Aug. 19 and then Aug. 26 is going to make them even more ready to go for Sept. 10? I hear the point and then last year's game with the Bucs is easy to make a case. But I just feel like the rust will still be there if you played in the preseason and still took two weeks off. The risk/reward just isn't there for me. All I know, the Cowboys have gone 3-1, 3-1 and 3-1 in the last three seasons after a preseason. So whatever they're doing to prepare for a season seems to be working.