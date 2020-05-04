Mailbag: How Many Compensatory Picks Next Year?

I realize the Cowboys are still processing last week's 2020 draft, but how big is having four compensatory picks in next year's 2021 draft?— WALTER DE BELL / TROY, NY

Rob: No one in the world — literally, no one — can put that compensatory formula in layman's terms. But four seems to be a popular projection, and if so, that's tremendous capital to have. They've already put that projection to use. Knowing they're likely to get multiple comp picks next year, they decided it was worthwhile to trade back into the fourth round and draft center Tyler Biadasz. Losing a fifth-rounder means little if you've got more Day 3 picks coming. We'll know for sure how many when the league announces them in February or March.

David: As excited as we all are about this most recent draft class, there's plenty of reason to be pumped for next year. Like Rob said, it's hard to predict the formula, but it's a very good bet that they'll get a third-round compensatory pick for Byron Jones. If they get that, then everything else will be gravy. There's a lot of potential for them to have some fun in next year's draft.

There was the typical pre-camp buzz about another UDFA last year with Chris Westry. Tall, fast and raw, he was on IR last year. With a new coaching staff, is there still promise with him in a now crowded secondary or could there be a position switch with him to WR? Might be less competition there.— R. RENNERT* / LOS ANGELES, CA

Nick: Well, he actually told reporters last summer that he started out as a receiver in high school because of his size, but can't catch the ball that well. So, if he couldn't do that well enough in high school, I don't see that change happening in the pros. Yeah, his chances of making the team are probably the longest of anyone else on the team. It's a very crowded position and I'm not sure he would've been around last year had it not been for the injury. Unless he's made some major changes, I can't really find a spot for him making this roster.