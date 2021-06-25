Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How Many Roles For Micah Parsons?

Jun 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-How-Many-Roles-For-Micah-Parsons-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

We have been hearing a lot about Micah Parsons rushing the passer, dropping in coverage, and also playing multiple linebacker and defensive line positions. We witnessed this with Byron Jones who constantly moved from corner to safety over his first few years until ultimately he settled in and was a Pro Bowl corner three years in. Do you foresee a similar path for Parsons? - AJ NARASIMHAN / SAN MARCOS, CA

David: I don't think so. Byron didn't find a true position until Year 4, and his job description fluctuated wildly from year to year. He started off as a dime cornerback, moved to safety and eventually found his way to cornerback. Parsons can do a lot of different things, but he is still being trained to play one position – linebacker. Hopefully we're going to see him rush the passer quite a bit, but his overall job description isn't going to fluctuate as much as Byron's did.

Jonny: Sort of, but I think moving around within the linebacker core is more common than switching from corner to safety and vice versa. I think eventually the Cowboys would like to see Parsons take on as many linebacker responsibilities as possible, but they might ask a little less from him his rookie season and make him a designated pass rusher which would still provide instant value to the team.

It's great to hear Randy Gregory is putting in the work this offseason and preparing to be a huge contributor in 2021. My question is, since he's always been a rotational player at best, can he withstand a full season as a starter and not wear down as the season goes on? - RICH STEIDS / SICKLERVILLE, NJ

David: I don't think I agree with your assessment. Randy has rarely been around long enough to get in a real groove, that much is true. But when he has been available, the coaches haven't been afraid to put a lot of work on him. During the second half of last season, when he'd had a chance to get acclimated, he was routinely fluctuating between 40%-60% of snaps played. In 2018, when he played 14 games, he was on the field even more often. During the playoff push in the second half of that season, he averaged 60% of the snaps per game. So to answer your question: yes, he needs to prove he can stay on the field for a full season. But I have no concerns about his ability to hold up.

Jonny: That's to be determined, but he's adamant that he's kept himself in great shape throughout the ups and downs of his career and he's on the record as having wanted more snaps last season, so I don't think he was held back for actual conditioning reasons. I would think that his workload in the first half of the season will be a little bit lighter than in the final eight or so games so that he can get used to a full schedule. There's plenty a player can do to work on injury prevention away from the field and I would assume Gregory has done those things diligently.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: The Most Underrated Cowboy Ever?

Who is the most underrated player in Cowboys history? 
news

Mailbag: Grading The 2018 Draft Class?

I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class? 
news

Mailbag: Top-10 Defense? Edge Rusher Option?

Do you see Osa Odighizuwa as candidate for edge rusher with his strength, wrestling background and quick first step? 
news

Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Amari's Status?

Is the ankle injury Amari Cooper is currently suffering from a new injury or is it something he has been dealing with? 
news

Mailbag: Worried About 2022 Cap Space?

Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk?
news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Joint Practices?

How beneficial do you think the joint practices with the Rams will be?
news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle?

If you had to pick a position, either offense or defense, what spot do you think will be the most contested and why? 
news

Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation?

How did Quinton Bohanna look this spring? Does he really have a chance to outperform Trysten Hill, or he will be a situational player along with Neville Gallimore?
news

Mailbag: Questions About CB Depth?

How did Reggie Robinson do during the spring? I have not heard anything regarding him in all of these CB articles. Is he a Dan Quinn cornerback?
news

Mailbag: Early Options For 2022 Franchise Tag? 

Some big-name rookie contracts expiring at season's end like Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch and Dalton Schultz. Pending a huge season, who do you see the franchise tag going to, if any? Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Best Role For Micah Parsons?

I'm hearing Micah Parsons is going to be used as a designated pass rusher? Is that accurate, and what is your take?
Advertising