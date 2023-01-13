Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?

With Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown out, and DaRon Bland now banged up, what can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere? – Collin Clark/Plano, TX

Nick: They have to tackle. That's a basic answer for any team in any level of football. But that's what this defense needs to do to get off the field. Brady is going to get the ball out quick, and when it happens, make the tackle. If the Cowboys can force third-and-long situations, it will obviously lead to chances to rush the passer. I think the Cowboys pass rush can get after Tampa's banged-up offensive line. But it has to start with tackling. Sure, they can move Diggs around to follow either Godwin or Evans, but the biggest thing is to mix up the coverages and then tackle when the ball comes out fast.