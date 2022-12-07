Mailbag

Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?

Dec 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kyle Youmans
I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him? – Doug Betts / San Diego, CA

Nick: For one, it's not going to be easy, regardless of what people on the outside believe. Anthony Brown is a solid cornerback who is underrated in my book. No, he's not Trevon Diggs, and everyone knows it, including opposing quarterbacks. So, he gets tested a lot and he gives up plays. But he'll be missed for sure down the stretch. The Cowboys have guys here in Kelvin Jospeh, DaRon Bland and Nahshon Wright, but that hasn't stopped them from getting outside help. Kendall Sheffield is on the practice squad but will likely move up and the Cowboys also brought in veteran Mackensie Alexander to the practice squad but he could be ready to play this week as well.

Kyle: There's a level of concern for me too. Anytime two starters at a single position are lost for the season like Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, it's going to strain a roster. However, this is a position that's been invested in over the last two seasons. DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph, and Nahshon Wright were all drafted in the last two offseasons and have seen sporadic playing time in a rotation since. This is the time for them to step up as a trio. Bland did so on Sunday night while filling in for Brown and he'll need to carry that into the final five games. Joseph and Wright have each been relative disappointments as top-100 selections but have never really had a true opportunity to shine. That time is now, as both will have their names called upon to fill the void left by Brown going down. Expect Bland to cover the majority of the responsibilities in the slot while Joseph and Wright take the duties on the outside.

Patrik: The first nod is going to rightfully go to Kelvin Joseph, and for obvious reason. He's a former second-round pick drafted for this exact purpose — to step in and step up in the event of injury or departure of Anthony Brown — and now's his chance. He'll draw competition from Nahshon Wright as well, another young talent hoping to show the Cowboys he has what it takes. There are two veteran options for insurance as well, be it Kendall Sheffield and MacKensie Alexander (newly signed to the practice squad), in the event the two youngsters stumble. Either way, Brown will be missed more than many think, seeing as DaRon Bland is already replacing Jourdan Lewis.

