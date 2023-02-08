Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

Patrik: You'll likely see more of a west-coast offense, yes, and what that means is Dak Prescott will be tasked with getting the ball out more quickly and the offensive sets will spread the opposing defense more than in recent past. McCarthy is a product of the west-coast offense, and if you want to see an example of it, look no further than the team that's eliminated the Cowboys in two consecutive postseasons — the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan runs a form of it (as does Sean McVay) and uses a ton of motion to disguise and mislead, and the new offensive play-calling set (McCarthy with Schottenheimer assisting with coordination) won't get away from the run, but should be able to better set up the run with the pass as equally as it could set up the pass with the run; and the latter is something the Cowboys haven't excelled at recently. It's a system that thrives on YAC, however, so personnel will definitely be key.